MV FFA holds fourth quarter meeting

UNION CITY — On Thursday May 9, the Mississinawa Valley MVCTC-FFA Chapter held its fourth quarter meeting. Some members participated in Adopt-A-Highway where they walked along State Route 47 and picked up trash while battling the elements of rain.

The members who helped were Daniel Hartzell, Aldon Edger, Matalin Meyer, Paige Emrick, Paytyn Hiestand, Rachel Wade, Shane Germann, and Brennan Manning. Then officers started grilling hamburgers for the meeting. At the meeting they discussed any business that was brought to the floor and awarded Bryson Gower, Thomas Gower, Paytyn Hiestand, Breanna Germann, and Aaron Hummel as members of the quarter. All five recently earned their State FFA Degree. Once the meeting was adjourned they played a game of kickball against their local first responders. It was a great way to help out in their community and end the year.