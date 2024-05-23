Local Briefs

Dental Care for low-income adults

GREENVILLE — If you need dental care but cannot afford it, Dental OPTIONS may be able to help. You may qualify if you are 65 years or older, have a disability or compromising medical condition, are lower income, have severe dental needs, or are uninsured for dental care and do not qualify for Medicaid. To learn more, call OPTIONS program coordinator, Judy Wyse at (308) 203-5681 or toll free at (888) 765-6789, or email [email protected]. You can also visit www.odh.ohio.gov/know-our-programs/oral-health-program/Patients-Public.

County offices closed

GREENVILLE — Darke County’s governmental offices will be closed for the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, May 27. Offices will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, May 28.

Committee plans meeting

GREENVILLE — Greenville City School District’s Business Advisory Committee, an extension of the Board of Education, will meet in special session on June 6, 11:30 a.m., in the Anna Bier Room, St. Clair Memorial, Greenville. The purpose of the meeting is for a work session, and to present any business that may come before the committee.

Greenville BoE to meet

GREENVILLE — Greenville City School District Board of Education will meet in regular session on Thursday, June 20, 6:30 p.m., in the K-8 Commons, 1111 North Ohio St., Greenville. The purpose of the meeting is to present any business that may come before the board.

Euchre and games for seniors

GREENVILLE — There will be a euchre and game day every Tuesday from 1-3 p.m. beginning June 4 at the Birchwood Senior Center, 5844 Jaysville-St. Johns Road, Greenville. This is for all Darke County senior citizens. There is no cost for this and is sponsored by the Senior Outreach Group. Feel free to bring your favorite game to share with new friends or share theirs.

ESC changes meeting date

GREENVILLE — Notice is hereby given that the June Regular monthly meeting of the Darke County Educational Service Center Governing Board originally scheduled for Monday, June 24, at 8:30 a.m. has been changed to Monday, June 17, at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Darke County Educational Service Center, Conference Room, 5279 Education Drive, Greenville, Ohio 45331. The purpose of the meeting will be for all regular general purposes.

FM BoE special meeting

PITSBURG — The Franklin Monroe Board of Education will hold a special Board of Education meeting in the Music Room (D111) at 8591 Oakes Road on Tuesday, May 28. The meeting will begin at 7:30 a.m. The purpose of this meeting is to approve SHP as criteria architect, approve a capital projects fund (070), and to approve bills for payment under the Then and Now certification.