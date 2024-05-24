Classes experience Cleveland

The DeColores Montessori seventh through ninth grade students visited Cleveland for their annual field trip. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — The Decolores Montessori seventh through ninth grade students experienced their annual destination field trip as a capstone to their education for the school year. This year, they experienced the city of Cleveland for four days.

Some of the highlights of the trip include going to the Severance Hall for an Opera, the Westside Market, a Riverboat Cruise, the Art Museum, the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame, and volunteering at the Ridall Farm.

The annual field trip for the seventh through ninth grade students at Montessori is a highlight for both students and teachers. It’s an amazing opportunity to connect one-on-one outside of school, while fostering independence and learning.

For more information on Decolores Montessori, visit their website at www.decoloresschool.org or call (937) 547-1334.