UC Lions hold Spring Fellowship

The Union City Lions Club held its Spring Fellowship Night on Tuesday evening, May 21, 2024. The Lions and their guests enjoyed the meal catered by Bouser’s Barn of chicken, scalloped potatoes, green beans, and pie. The group enjoyed a time of conversation and fellowship with other Lions and their spouses. Lions President, Troy Rose presided over his final club meeting as he will be handing the gavel over to incoming president, Len Hindsley. The Union City Lions will have a busy summer as they will be involved in preparing the food at the Randolph County Airport Fly-in Breakfast, they will be helping in the food building at the Randolph County 4-H Fair, they will be involved at State Line Heritage Days in August, as well as the Rodeo in Harter Park. A new year of club meetings will begin on the 2nd Tuesday in September.
