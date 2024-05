Senior Addie Klosterman ends her Greenville career owning the school record in the high jump. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

DAYTON — The Greenville track and field season came to an end on May 22 and 24 at Dayton Welcome Stadium in the OHSAA Division I Southwest Regional Tournament.

In the girls high jump, senior Addie Klosterman finished eighth with a height of 5’. Klosterman ends her season claiming the school record in the high jump with a height of 5’6”.

Junior Brookelyn Schmidt took 16th in the girls discus throw.

For the boys, sophomore Johnny Barr took 10th in the high jump with a height of 6’.