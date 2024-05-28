The 4x800 meter relay team of freshmen Corynn Goubeaux and Ava Rismiller, sophomore Katey Litten and senior Meredith Barga took fifth and will compete at states. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Sophomore Elli Stammen will compete at states after grabbing an at large bid in pole vault.

PIQUA — The Versailles girls track and field team will be represented in two events at the OHSAA State Tournament in Division II after qualifying through the OHSAA Division II Southwest Regional Track and Field Tournament at Piqua.

Sophomore Elli Stammen qualified for states in the pole vault after clinching an at large spot. She took fifth with a height of 10’6”.

The Versailles 4×800 meter relay team took fifth and grabbed an at large spot for states. They finished with a time of 9:43.58. The team consists of freshman Corynn Goubeaux, sophomore Katey Litten, freshman Ava Rismiller and senior Meredith Barga.

For the rest of the participants, senior Heidi Stammen ends her career finishing in eighth in pole vault with a height of 10’. Senior Tori Tyo finishes her career finishing seventh in the shot put with a distance of 36’8.75”.

The 4×200 team took 13th in qualifiers with a time of 1:48.80. The 4×400 team finished fifth in qualifiers with a time of 4:07.30. In the finals, the team took sixth with a time of 4:05.48.

Junior Miriam Gehret took sixth in the 300 meter hurdles qualifiers with a time of 47.06. In the finals, she finished sixth with a time of 47.26.

Elli Stammen and the 4×800 team will compete at states on May 31 at 9 a.m. at Dayton Welcome Stadium.