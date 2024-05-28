Multiple Division III track and field athletes qualify for states

Arcanum sophomore Faith Wooten qualified for states in the shot put and the discus throw. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Ansonia freshman Cade Shellhaas is a regional champion in the boys pole vault.

TROY — The OHSAA Division III Southwest Track and Field Regional Tournament took place at Troy on May 22 and 24. Many local athletes punched their ticket to the state tournament qualifying through regionals. The top four in each event moves on while there are some at-large spots open for the best times outside the top four in the rest of the state.

In the boys relay events, the Ansonia 4×200 meter relay team took third with a time of 1:30.58. The Versailles 4×100 meter relay team took second with a time of 43.84. The Versailles 4×400 meter relay team took third with a time of 3:28.25.

In the boys individual track events, Versailles sophomore Conner Gibson took third with a time of 11.34. In the 1600 meter run, Ansonia senior Matthew Lee took second with a time of 4:22.23. Ansonia freshman Bennett Lehman grabbed an at-large spot in the 3200 meter run taking fifth with a time of 9:40.48.

In the boys field events, Ansonia freshman Cade Shellhaas is a Regional champion in the boys pole vault clearing a height of 15’4”. In the boys discus throw, Versailles junior Leland Bolin took fourth with a throw of 164’6”. Arcanum junior Truman Knaus grabbed an at-large spot in the boys shot put with a distance of 49’6” and took fifth.

In the girls field events, Arcanum sophomore Faith Wooten qualified in the girls shot put with a distance of 37’8” and finished fourth. She also qualified with a second place finish in discus with a throw of 130’3”. Tri-Village sophomore Adalynn Hines grabbed an at large spot in the girls long jump with a school record jump of 17’3”. Ansonia senior Colleen Steinmetz returns to states after taking second in the girls pole vault with a height of 12’. Ansonia freshman London Reichert will also head to states after taking fourth with a height of 10’6”.

The OHSAA Division III State Track and Field Tournament will take place on May 30 and May 31.