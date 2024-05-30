Greenville Police Blotter

Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

May 8

WANTED PERSON: At 10:19 p.m. officers apprehended Mark Barberine in the 1100 block of Howard Drive. He had a misdemeanor warrant out of Preble County with a $5,000 bond for theft. He was placed in handcuffs and transported to the Darke County Jail where he was incarcerated until he was released to Preble County.

May 9

WANTED PERSON: At 2:24 p.m. officers made contact with Kris Clark at the Greenville Police Department. It was discovered there was an active arrest order from Ohio Adult Parole Authority for Clark in reference to a parole violation. He was arrested.

VANDALISM: At 4:03 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Birt Street in reference to vehicle vandalism. The truck in question was observed to have scratches on both sides, and on the front and back of the truck. The victim advised he was having some issues with another male. Photos were taken of the damage, and an attempt to contact the suspect was made for multiple days without any contact.

May 10

WANTED PERSON: At 5:17 p.m. officers apprehended a wanted person out of the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. Richard Sigler had a warrant out of the Darke County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear with an original charge of DUI with a bond amount of $2,525. He was arrested and transported to the jail.

May 11

WANTED PERSON: At 6:39 p.m. officers observed Billy Saylor in the parking lot of the 1300 block of Sweitzer Street. Officers knew he had two felony warrants for possession of methamphetamine out of Randolph County, IN. They arrested and transported him to the jail.

May 13

EDP: At 4:43 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East Water Street in reference to a sex offense occurring there. Upon arrival, the victim was met outside. He advised that four nights prior he had been asleep in his bedroom, and he woke up to his body bouncing on the bed, like he was being sexually assaulted. He stated he could not move his hands, see anyone, or hear anyone. He specified his hands were not bound, he just could not open them. The victim couldn’t keep his eyes open and fell back asleep a short time later. When he woke up, he stated his anus hurt, itched, and he had diarrhea. The victim told his cousin he was raped. The cousin also lives with the victim and her husband. The victim did not receive or ask for medical treatment. Around 4:15 a.m. four days later on May 13, the victim was again sleeping in his room when he awoke to something cold on his buttocks and anus area. He got up and noticed his buttocks region was wet and believed he was raped again. The victim did not see or hear anyone in his room. The victim stated the only person in the house with him at the time was the cousin’s husband. The victim was transported to Wayne Healthcare Emergency Room where he was admitted.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]