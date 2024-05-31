Donation given to CADC

Shown are Bud Kautz, Borderline; Christine Lynn, executive director of Cancer Association of Darke County, and Tracey Kautz. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Borderline, Baker’s Motorcycle Shop held its annual fundraiser for Cancer Association of Darke County on May 16-18. The event was very successful and they were able to donate the proceeds of $9,381 to the organization to help local cancer patients.

The event was held at 6140 Hillgrove Southern Road, Greenville, and they also held a Cancer Poker Run, chicken dinners, benefit auction, 50/50 drawing, door prizes, hog raffle, and Bubba’s Tasty Treats.

Live bands performing were Dyslexic Funk, Project Creedence, Kenny Live, Steve Lewis, Shot of Whiskey, Caitlyn Davis Band, Fire and Ice and Wes Miller Band.

This group has been faithful each year with this fundraiser because of their great desire to help those battling the difficult diagnosis of cancer. The donation will greatly help many.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Executive Director and Treasurer – a big thanks to this wonderful group of people who continually come through for those in our neighborhoods battling cancer.