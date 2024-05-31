Decolores boasts 11 graduates

Decolores Montessori held a graduation ceremony for its 11 sixth graders graduating this year. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — On Thursday, May 23, the Decolores Montessori School in Greenville, graduated 11 sixth graders in a ceremony at Trinity Church. The sixth grade graduates are Xavier Bush, Ellie Brubaker, Levi Douds, Joshua Leis, Cameron Warner, Anika Wildes, Karden Wolfrey, Miles Bush, Liam Moore, Sofia Royer, and Emily Strawser.

The graduation ceremony included music from the fourth, fifth and junior high orchestras, as well as a special orchestral piece prepared by the sixth grade class for their parents titled, “Creatures.” Class gifts, to include a graphing calculator donated by the Shields family, were given to wish the graduates continued success.

The sixth year in the Decolores is considered to be a student’s capstone year. The graduation of sixth grade students leads to continuation at the Decolores Montessori Jr High or other school. These students are well prepared to think, to speak, to write, to respect each other and the environment. Each graduate offered a graduation speech to the community, reflecting on his or her time at Decolores and the personal meaning gained from their education. The school is proud of its alumni, who are indeed lifelong learners, and look forward to watching them excel as they transition to junior high.

For more information on Decolores Montessori, please visit www.decoloresschool.org or call (937) 547-1334.