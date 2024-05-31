NMPL begins adventurous reading program

NEW MADISON — New Madison Public Library reminds patrons and friends that Adventure Begins at the Library. Their Adventurous Summer Reading Program is from June 1 – July 31.

Miss Stephanie has lots of fun programs planned including experiencing how to get in a kayak, learning about the science of rockets, and building LEGO projects that float and roll. They will even Go Around the World in 80 Ways (maybe just 10, but it should be an adventure). Of course, the naturalists from Brukner’s Nature Center and their animals will return for the Robert Bennett Memorial Wildlife Encounter on June 19.

Throughout the summer, their regular programs like LEGO Club and Book Clubs will continue. Littles at the Library is expanding to more days and different times. Stop in to pick up a Summer Reading Calendar, access it on www.mynmpl.org, and follow them on Facebook and Instagram for schedule updates. See you at the library this summer.