GPL begins summer reading program

Prize baskets are up for grabs for those who enter the Greenville Public Library’s summer reading program. Submitted photo

GPL Summer Reading Program begins June 3rd

GREENVILLE — It’s time to flex your reading muscles by entering the Greenville Public Library Summer Reading Program!

Open to all ages, our reading program is a great way to earn prizes for doing what you were going to do anyway… read!

The festivities begin on Monday, June 3 with their kickoff event. On this day, all kids that sign up for the program will be entered to win a special adventure-themed prize basket. There will also be crafts available in the Storytime Room, as well as a Lemonade Bar with mix-ins and cookies from 1 to 4 p.m.

For each week of the program, kids up to age 10 will read 20 minutes a day for five days, tracking their progress in their reading log. Once a sheet is completed, they can turn it in to receive one of our weekly incentive prizes. Each entry will also be included in our grand prize drawing at the end of the program. Grand prizes include an electric scooter, a Kindle Fire tablet, Kings Island tickets, and zoo tickets!

Young adults ages 11 to 18 can enter for every 500 minutes spent reading, with no limit to the number of entries submitted! Entry sheets can be picked up at the library or downloaded from the Summer Reading page on their website.

Adults can participate by entering a slip for each book, e-book, audiobook, or magazine read. Slips can be entered for the prize basket of their choice, with six to choose from. This year’s baskets include: Sweet as Can Bee (honey); Squeeze the Day (lemon); Stop & Smell the Oils (essential oils); Wonderful Wanderings (travel); Just Add Elbow Grease (handyman tools); and For the Fur Babies (dogs). All entries will be included in the grand prize drawing for an iPad.

The last day to submit entries will be on Friday, July 26. For more information, stop by the library, call them at (937) 548-3915, or visit greenville-publiclibrary.org .