Learn to Chill with Baker-Baumann

Ty Baker-Baumann

GREENVILLE — Stress. There’s no way around it. It’s simply a part of life. But the key is not in eliminating stress altogether. That’s pretty impossible. The key is in how we perceive it and deal with it.

Join Ty Baker-Baumann, 500 hour RYT (registered yoga teacher), Reiki, Thai Yoga Massage practitioner, and former mental health professional as we investigate life stress: what it is, what it isn’t, and how to ride the rollercoaster without getting sick or falling off!

Her presentation, Let’s Chill! A Positive Approach to Managing Life’s Stressors, Big & Small, will be held at Greenville Public Library on Tuesday, June 4 at 11 a.m. in the third floor conference room. You’ll leave with information and simple tools which can be easily incorporated into daily living and support your well-being.

Baker-Baumann has been providing yoga and wellness classes to Darke and surrounding counties for many years. Currently, most of her services can be found in Darke and Mercer Counties. Inquiries about her classes can be sent to [email protected] or [email protected].

For more on Ty, check out her Facebook pages at Inspire: Yoga and More, as well as The Good Stuff Foundation, or by visiting her websites, www.inspirewithty.com and www.goodstuffcenter.org.

Anyone with questions can contact the library at (937) 548-3915.