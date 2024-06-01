Barr, Swank receive Mote scholarships

Shown are Melody Barr, Joseph Barr, Jacob Barr and Jerry McClannan, Heath Riffell, and Jacob Subler of Mote & Associates. Submitted photos Shown are Christopher Swank, Shannon Swank, Gavin Swank, and Jerry McClannan, Heath Riffell, and Jacob Subler of Mote & Associates. Submitted photos

GREENVILLE — Mote & Associates, Inc., Engineers and Land Surveyors, located in Greenville, established a scholarship in October 2002 at a celebration to honor the founder of the firm, Richard Mote, for his 30 years of dedicated leadership and his passion for engineering and surveying. The scholarship is for a commendable student seeking a post high school education or enrolled in an accredited college program in the field of engineering, surveying, architecture, or a closely related field of study.

They are proud to present two $1,000 scholarship awards to Jacob Barr, a Civil Engineering major attending the University of Dayton, and Gavin Swank, a 2024 graduate of Greenville High School. Swank will be pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Toledo. Congratulations to the recipients. Mote & Association, Inc. wishes you the best of luck in your future endeavors.

They would also like to thank all of the applicants for taking the time to complete the application. Please contact Mote & Associates, Inc. at (937) 548-7511 for information on the upcoming 2024-2025 Scholarship Program.