Solvita announces blood drives

GREENVILLE — Community members can help boost the summer blood supply by donating at local blood drives.

The Greenville Masonic Lodge blood drive Tuesday, June 11 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave.

Family Health Services of Darke County community blood drive Wednesday, June 12 from 8 a.m. to noon at 5735 Meeker Road, Greenville.

Darke County Courthouse community blood drive Friday, June 14 from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 504 South Broadway St., Greenville.

Greenville Federal Bank community blood drive Friday, June 14 from 9 to 11 a.m. at 690 Wagner Ave.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Solvita “From One to Many” t-shirt and will be automatically entered in a drawing to win a pair of tickets to the Bengals vs. Browns game at Paycor Stadium.

The summer vacation season is a challenging time for Solvita to register the 350 donors needed every day to supply area hospitals. Remember to donate or to reschedule a missed donation as soon as possible.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.