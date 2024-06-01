Mescher, DeMange are Members of the Month

Haley Mescher Submitted photos Owen DeMange Submitted photos

DeMange and Mescher named Versailles FFA Members of the Month

VERSAILLES — At the May meeting for the Versailles FFA member played softball and had a cookout at the K of C hall. The St. Henry FFA Chapter was also able to join them for this event.

There were two FFA members of the month named for the month of May. Haley Mescher is a sophomore and third year FFA member of Versailles FFA. Mescher has been active in CDEs including parliamentary procedure, Equine management, and Livestock judging invitationals. She has attended several chapter activities, including being active in monthly meetings, omelet breakfast, Greenhand conference, fall harvest sale, fruit sales, Shop and crop, and FFA conventions. She is extremely helpful at many of our events, including farm day. She is the daughter of Todd and Melissa Mescher.

Owen DeMange is a junior and fourth year member of Versailles FFA. DeMange has participated in monthly meetings, farm day, poultry days activities, fruit sales, canned food drive, omelet breakfast, poultry judging, Darke county fair activities, and more. He has participated in the Poultry Judging CDE. He is extremely helpful with several of the events, including farm day. He is the son of Kevin and Stacey DeMange.

Both members were awarded a t-shirt and certificate for being named member of the month.