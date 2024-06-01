Versailles FFA announces point winners

Nick Gehert Submitted photos Joshua Henry, Brooklyn Livingston and Alayna Dirksen Submitted photos Haley Mescher and Delaynee Bulscher Submitted photos Lucas TImmerman Submitted photos Owen Demange Submitted photos Riley Kruckeberg Submitted photos

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA announced its fourth nine-weeks point winners at its yearly CDE luncheon on May 19. To earn points members participate in different activities through the chapter such as Career Development Events and community service activities. The point system is divided into a middle school division, a highschool division, and a capstone division.

The winners in the middle school division include: Joshua Henry, first place, Brooklyn Livingston, and Alayna Dirksen, second place. The winners of the high school division include: Haley Mescher, first place, Riley Kruckeberg, second place, and Delaynne Bulscher, third place.

The winners of the capstone division include: Lucas Timmerman, first place, Nick Gehert, second place, and Owen DeMange, third place. The class period that had the highest average of points per person was Mrs. Wuebker’s second period class.