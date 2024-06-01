Looking for the next Miss Annie Oakley

GREENVILLE — The Annie Oakley Festival Committee is preparing for the 2024 Annie Oakley Festival, and our new 2024 Miss Annie Oakley.

They are looking for Darke County Women, ages 12-19, who would like to become the 2024 Miss Annie Oakley. There will be a Shooting Contest and a Costume Contest for all who sign up.

The shooting competition will begin with practice on Tuesday, July 23 and preliminaries on Wednesday, July 24 and the final competition on Thursday, July 25.

Cash prizes will be awarded in the Shooting Contest with the 2024 Miss Annie Oakley earning $300, and the first and second runners-up will receive $200 and $100, respectively. The Miss Annie Oakley Costume winner will receive $100.

If you have any questions, contact Dennis and Shelley Sowers at 937-547-9947. For more information, visit www.annieoakleyfestival.org.