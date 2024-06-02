Be part of the Annie Oakley Parade

GREENVILLE — The Annie Oakley Festival will take place July 26, 27, and 28. They are excited to bring to Darke County a fun filled weekend for everyone to enjoy.

On Saturday, July 27, they will be having their annual Annie Oakley Parade.

They are looking for individuals, groups, organizations, etc that would like to be a part of this wonderful parade. Do you have an antique car or other vehicle that you would like to show off? Join the parade. The parade leaves the fairgrounds around 10–10:15 a.m., and arrives downtown Greenville around 10:30 a.m. They would love to see a great turnout for the parade, and you can be a part of this.

If you have questions please contact Gery Melling, Annie Oakley Parade Chairperson at 937-548-1018 or by email at [email protected]. Go visit www.annieoakleyfestival.org for an application and information.

They would like the 2024 Annie Oakley Festival to be an awesome festival for everyone to attend, and they would like for you to be a part of it.