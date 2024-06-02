Festival seeks vendors/concessionaires

GREENVILLE — The Annie Oakley Festival will take place July 26, 27, and 28. They are excited to bring to Darke County a fun filled weekend for everyone to enjoy.

Do you have craft/vendor items you wish you sell? Maybe you would like to promote your business? How about some tasty treats, meals or even beverages you would like to share?

The 2024 Annie Oakley Festival is looking for anyone who would like to have a craft/vendor booth, or is a food concessioner, who would like to join them this year to celebrate the life and legacy of our very own Annie Oakley.

If you are interested, please visit our website: www.annieoakleyfestival.org for information and application for vendors/concessioners. Feel free to contact JoEllen Melling, President of the Annie Oakley Committee at [email protected] or call 937-623-9235 (cell phone – leave a message), or 937-548-1018.

They would like the 2024 Annie Oakley Festival to be an awesome festival for everyone to attend, and they would like for you to be a part of it.