GNB Northtown branch gets makeover

Unveiling the renovation project at GNB Northtown Banking Center was Jason McMiller and Jason Willis, of Brumbaugh Construction, Matt Kolb, senior vice president, Lisa Martin, branch manager, Susan Shields, president, Ashley Gonzales, marketing, Sam Suter, senior vice president, and Jody Lockhart, controller. Ryan Berry | Daily Advocate

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — GNB Northtown Banking Center customers may have had to navigate construction and remodeling for a while at the branch, but on Friday, May 31, the newly renovated branch was officially unveiled.

According to Lisa Martin, branch manager, the Northtown Branch, which opened in 1975, definitely had a 1970s style with everything from the furniture and flooring to the lighting and teller windows being reminiscent of the past.

With the help of Brumbaugh Construction, GNB Northtown Banking Center was able to transform its lobby and offices into something more inviting for its customers and employees. They installed hardwood floors, got rid of the old teller windows and replaced them with islands where bank employees can work better with customers, and improved security. Although there is a noticeable change throughout the branch, the first change that grabs the customer’s eye is a mural of the Greenville City Park’s Swinging Bridge. Martin explained they began using murals in some of their other offices and they wanted to do the same at the Northtown branch. Since this branch is located near Greenville City Park, they wanted to feature one of the park’s most iconic landmarks.

Martin said, “We’re very excited, I’m manager here and I can tell you we, that work here, are super excited, but we’re also appreciative. We’re appreciative of our customers because throughout the construction process, we remained open, other than about an hour one day. We were open throughout the entire thing. Our customers dealt with that well.” She also praised Brumbaugh Construction and their subcontractors and said they were “phenomenal to work with”.

“We’re thrilled with the way it works and we’re thrilled with the way it functions,” she said. “We not only have a beautiful facility, but it also gave us equipment that we added that helps us with our customer service, but also provides more security.

GNB Banking Centers have been serving Greenville and Darke County residents since they were chartered in 1934.

The GNB Northtown Banking Center is located at 480 Wagner Ave., Greenville.

To contact Daily Advocate Editor Ryan Berry, email [email protected].