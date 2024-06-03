Six Darke County softball players named to All-State softball teams

Greenville junior Kylar Arnett was named to the Second Team All-State. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Arcanum junior Kenzie Byrne adds on to her historic season with a spot on the First Team All-State. Tri-Village senior Kiersten Wilcox (right) and Tri-Village freshman Emma Greer (left) both have a spot on the Second Team All-State.

DARKE COUNTY — The Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association released the All-State softball teams this week.

In Division II, Greenville junior Zoey Burns made First Team All-State as a pitcher. Burns was a member of the First Team All-State last season. Greenville junior Kylar Arnett was named to the Second Team All-State.

Arcanum junior Kenzie Byrne was named to the First Team All-State in Division III.

In Division IV, Tri-Village had a pair of players named to the Second Team All-State. Senior Kiersten Wilcox and freshman Emma Greer were named to the second team. Joining them is Ansonia senior pitcher Abby Kramer.