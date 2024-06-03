Versailles boys basketball program hosts 80+ campers for basketball camp

VERSAILLES — Versailles coaches and players helped run the boys basketball youth camp for 2nd-6th graders. The camp was broken into two sessions with 2nd-3rd grade in session one and 4th-6th grade in session two. The camp took place from May 29-31 and had a total of 84 campers.
Versailles high school players and coaches provided daily instruction on fundamental skills. There were daily winners for free throw competition and hot shot competition for each session. On the last day of camp, both sessions had a 3 on 3 tournament along with their daily drills.