Commissioners make the most of state funding

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The commissioners authorized the filing of a CDBG grant for the Village of Arcanum. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes were present.

“We are going after $750,000 with a total grant estimate of $1,276,829 for the project,”Aultman said.

The PY2024 Neighborhood Revitalization Grant Application will be filed for the Village of Arcanum for the reconstruction of High Street from South Street to Blank Street to include drainage improvements, water line replacement, and sidewalk replacement as well as improvements to two public parking lots with funding.

“This is a competitive CDBG Project, so we will submit it to see and find out around August or September,” Aultman said.

This project is different than other CDBG Grants the county tends to see, as it will be looked at for its merits instead of just being allocated money to use. Depending on how the village falls with merits will determine if they get allocated money. In the filing of the application, the county will require a $526,829 local commitment from the Village of Arcanum.

The commissioners also approved the CDBG Economic Development Waiver Request for funding to DEMO & Site Revitalization Program. This approval will be utilized for the the demolition of a structure located at 209 North Miami Avenue in the Village of Bradford through a waiver request to the Ohio Department of Development.

By approving the submitting of an Economic Development Receiving Loan Fund Waiver Request to the State of Ohio in an amount not to exceed $20,000 to assist with demolition.

Numerous transfer of appropriations were approved for various departments within the county. The DC EMA transferred $87.08 from the telephone fund to the liability insurance fund due to an increase in the insurance expenses. Juvenile Courts transferred $100 from court costs to training and education to cover training education for clerk. $477 was transferred into advertising for the Darke County Commissioners/Sewers to cover advertising for Gordon-Ithaca, Ft. Jefferson and Castine Sewer. The Darke County Municipal Court transferred $500 to cover expenses for a bill where there wasn’t enough encumbered.

The commissioners approved a Brownfield Remediation Program Application for the 9720 St. Rt. 121 property in Versailles. The county will administer the program on a local level with administrative funds included within the application. Commissioner Aultman said the state had reached back out to the commissioners to see if they had another project due to having extra Brownfield funding left over.

“We had the Airport Terminal Fuel Farm as a project originally, but ultimately decided to go with the Hamilton project not realizing we would have money left,” Aultman said. “They opened up the application again to maximize our million dollars.”

Aultman said they ended up deciding to add the fuel farm and terminal, as it was coming down anyway, and now hopefully will offset that cost via state assistance.

The commissioners meet every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. for there Regular Session at the Administrative Building: 520 S Broadway Avenue, Greenville. These sessions are open and welcome to the public.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].