Local Briefs

Board of Elections meets

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Elections will meet on Wednesday, June 12, 9 a.m. for the June regular meeting. The board meets in the office located at 300 Garst Ave., Greenville,

Arcanum BoE to meet

ARCANUM — The Arcanum-Butler Local Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, in the Board of Education office for the purpose of awarding the bid for the Booster Stadium parking lot project.

Chicken Barbecue

ANSONIA — The Ansonia First church of God will host a chicken barbecue on June 23 to support ACG local missions. The meals are $10 and include ½ Rocky’s BBQ Chicken, chips, bun and butter, and applesauce. Tickets are on sale at the church’s welcome desk on Sundays and at the church’s office Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, contact Mary Kell at 937-621-2475 or Eric Fellers at 937-417-1560. The church is located at 750 S. Main St., Ansonia. Pickup will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the church on June 23.

VBS in Potsdam

POTSDAM — Potsdam Church of the Brethren will be presenting The Great Jungle Journey the week of June 24-27, from 5:45-7:45 p.m. This themed vacation bible school will be held at 22 E. Cross Street in Potsdam where kids ages 4 to 18 are invited to attend. There will be Bible stories, skits, music, crafts, snacks and so much more! For more details or to pre-register, contact the church at 937-947-1970.