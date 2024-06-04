Special military exhibit coming to AWTHS

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will be hosting a special exhibit on June 21 and 22. This is in addition to their regular exhibit in place in the military room. They are looking for veterans’ artifacts, photos, memorabilia to use for display on loan for the special event. Please contact Barb Deis 937/662-0119 or message [email protected] if you are interested in helping. They plan to share about two buildings who made war materials here in Arcanum along with some military uniforms and Purple Heart information. There will also be copies of The Arcanum Times available for viewing.

Author, Ken Serey is coming to the Arcanum Public Library on Tuesday, June 11th at 6:00 p.m. He is bringing copies of his book “What’s the Story?” available for sale and will be highlighting stories he has accumulated over decades of talking with veterans. Come hear stories of battles, spies, and local heroes. Be ready for a great evening! Space is limited for this fantastic event; call the library at 937-692-8484 or drop in to add your name to the list. Please keep in mind that due to the nature of the program, content may not be suitable for younger patrons.

Appetizers will be served starting at 5:30 p.m. The APL is located at 101 West North Street, Arcanum.

Tricky Max will be back at the APL this Friday, June 7th at 10 a.m. Come join in on the fun as takes participants on a fun, magical adventure with help from his puppets and the audience. No registration is needed for this event, drop in for a load of laughs!

Special thanks to the following local businesses who have donated to the Summer Reading Program at the APL. Thank you to Greenville National Bank, Park National Bank, Troutwine Auto Sales, and Brumbaugh Construction!

Congratulations to Deb Dynes for many years of service to both Twin Township and the Arcanum Public Library. Deb retired after serving as the Fiscal Officer for Twin Township for 36 years earlier this spring. She also served as the Fiscal Officer for the APL for the past eight years. Congrats and thank you for your service to our community. Enjoy your retirement.

Congrats to Faith Wooten on her 4TH PLACE finish in Shot Put with a throw of 40’05.5 at the State of Ohio Track Meet! Congrats Faith! Way to represent Arcanum at the state level! We are enormously proud of you!

The Arcanum Community Pool will open for the season on Monday, June 3rd. Hours of operation will be 12 Noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Pool Passes are Single: $55; Senior (60+) $45; and Family: $115. Pool parties are available for a 3-hour rental time of $225, please check with the pool manager to set up your private party! Ladies’ Water Aerobics classes will again be offered om Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Daily Admission is $5 before 4 p.m., $3 after 4 p.m., Seniors $3, and Wednesdays and Sundays are $3. Swimming lessons will be offered for $50 per session; please check with the pool manager for sessions dates and times. The new pool manager this year is Kellie Eikenberry! Welcome Kellie!

Arcanum Community Garage Sales will be held from June 19 to the 22nd this year! This will also coincide with the Spirited Night in the Park coming on June 21st sponsored by the Arcanum A# Club (music boosters).

A Spirited Night in the park will be a night of beer, music, food and fun from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Friday, June 21st in Ivester Park, Arcanum. Live music will be by The Bucket List Players! Tickets are available from any Arcanum A# member or online at this link: https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=317845637970163&set=a.113388361749226. Special thanks to Brumbaugh Construction, Greenville National Bank (Arcanum Branch), and Park National Bank for their sponsorship of this event. The music boosters also want to thank the Village of Arcanum and the Arcanum Area Business Association for their support in this event.

“June is the gateway to summer.” ~Jean Hersey

“Spring being a tough act to follow, God created June.” ~ Al Bernstein