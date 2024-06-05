Municipal Court report

GREENVILLE — Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, reported on the case statistics of the court for May 2024.

There were 299 new cases filed in the Darke County Municipal Court in May 2024. The cases are broken down as follows: 49 Criminal, 6 OMVIs, 157 other traffic and 87 civil cases. There were 330 cases terminated/disposed of in May 2024.

For more information, contact Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, Darke County Courthouse, 504 South Broadway, Suite 7, Greenville, OH 45331; Telephone 937-547-7340.