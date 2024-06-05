Recovery advocates hold first meeting

GREENVILLE — The Recovery Advocates of Darke County Hosted its first event on Tuesday, May 28. The event called Darke Conversation for Change and was held at Safe Haven. The purpose of the event was to facilitate a conversation about recovery and includes guests, using Peer Recovery Supporters. Connections were also made, with service providers and local support groups from the area.

A guest speaker from the local Recovery community shared an inspiring story of his own recovery with the guests. Karen Via, From East End Community Services shared the 10-year history of Conversation for Change and its Success in combating overdose in Dayton.

Organizer, and Founder of Recovery Advocates of Darke County, Anna Varvel, shared with participants that the goal of the event and of Recovery Advocates of Darke County was to highlight the support and vibrancy of the Recovery Community of Darke County, to gather together and celebrate the movement in Darke County, and to provide resources for those seeking to improve their lives.

RAD thanks the following supporters for their presence and positive energy, Celebrate Recovery, Brianna’s Hope, Narcotics Anonymous, Alcoholics Anonymous, Full Circle, Recovery Wellness Centers, East End Community Services, Central Outreach, Rose Therapeutic Massage and Safe Haven for the support and use of their space.

RAD also thanks the Community Partners who donated food and door prizes: Greenville Dominos, Dairy Queen, Montage Café, Darke County Municipal Court employees, Sondra Hill, ( Scentsy), Rose Therapeutic Massage and Zurvita.