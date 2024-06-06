AgOne program accepting applications

COLUMBUS — Ohio State’s Leadership Center has opened the applications for AgOne, a year-long program for leaders within the agricultural industry who are interested in identifying the next steps for themselves to level up their leadership. Applications and nomination letters are due Friday, July 12, at 11:59 p.m.

“This program is for individuals who want to make a meaningful impact on agriculture in Ohio. It allows participants to galvanize the individual influence they can have on their industry through leadership training,” said Dr. Shannon Washburn, professor and chair of the Department of Agricultural Communication, Education, and Leadership (ACEL).

Throughout the year, cohort members will complete skill and behavior assessments, attend one-on-one coaching sessions to create a roadmap of learning and leadership, attend in-person and virtual workshops, participate in group discussions around leadership case studies, examine videos and articles from cutting-edge leadership experts, and expand personal networks to surface new opportunities.

“AgOne focuses on meeting each leader where they are in their leadership journey to provide them with a unique opportunity for growth,” said Jenny Cox, program director of AgOne. “Members of the program will learn about their personal leadership – their strengths and weaknesses, effective listening, conflict management and influencing and empowering others, and how to utilize their skills to lead.”

The AgOne program is a collaboration between the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES), ACEL, and the OSU Leadership Center. More information, including the application, can be found at agone.osu.edu or by contacting Jenny Cox, program director of AgOne, at [email protected].