Annie Oakley Festival hosts contests

GREENVILLE — The Annie Oakley Festival has several contests lined up for this year’s event at the Darke County Fairgrounds on July 26-28.

The 2024 Miss Annie Oakley Shooting Contest and Costume Competition, sponsored by the Annie Oakley Center Foundation and the Annie Oakley Committee, is open to Darke County Women, ages 12–19. The sponsor fee is $50. The shooting competition begins with practice on Tuesday, July 23, preliminaries on Wednesday, July 24 and the final competition on Thursday, July 25. Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place. There will be a costume contest for the shooting competitors. For more information, contact Dennis and Shelley Sowers at 937-547-9947, or visit www.annieoakleyfestival.org.

The 2024 Annie Oakley Little Miss Annie Oakley and Mr. Buffalo Bill Contest is for children ages 3–5 (by or on July 24). The registration fee is $15. The Annie Oakley Little Miss Annie Oakley &

Little Mr Buffalo Bill Contest will take place on the Annie Oakley Festival Grounds on Wednesday, July 24, 5 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for first and second place for both Little Miss Annie Oakley and Little Mr. Buffalo Bill. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Marla at [email protected] or call 937-417-1365. For more information, visit www.annieoakleyfestival.org.

The 2024 Annie’s Memorial Shoot – Classic Annie & Classic Frank Shooting Contest and optional costume contest will be held during the event. The Annie Oakley Festival Committee is preparing for the 2024 Annie’s Memorial Shoot. The contest is open to shooters 19 years of age or older and is sponsored by the Annie Oakley Center Foundation. The contest will be held Friday, July 26, 6:30 p.m. Practice will be from 4:30–5:45 p.m. during the Annie Oakley Festival at the Darke County Fairgrounds. The contest registration fee is $20. Cash prizes are $50 and $25. An application and more information is available at www.annieoakleyfestival.org.