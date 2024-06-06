Arcanum football teaching the joys of football at youth camp

Head coach Matt Macy along with his assistant coaches and players held a youth football camp for kids in grades second through sixth. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate The players had the chance to coach the kids through the drills and coach them in some two-hand touch football. The camp got to end with the campers competing against each other in some friendly competition.

ARCANUM — The Arcanum High School football program hosted a youth camp for kids second through sixth grade on June 4-5. The two day camp taught the young kids basic football techniques and skills.

Arcanum football head coach Matt Macy said the camp is about showing the joys of football to the young kids while teaching them the basics. It’s also a chance for his varsity team to do some team bonding and have some fun with the younger kids in the community.

“I think they (varsity players) get as much out of it as the little kids. I have essentially our whole varsity team out here. They’re having a blast and that’s what I really like to see. It’s team building. It’s also trying to make it fun for these little kids so they play when they get older,” Macy said.

Macy said the coaches organize the camp, but it’s the players that will coach the kids through the drills. The players will also have a chance to coach the little ones in some two-hand touch football.

At the end of the camp, the campers were broken up into teams and competed against each other in two-hand touch football. The players got to act as coaches during the games.

The campers and the players got to show off competitive spirit in the games.

“They coach the teams. It gets super competitive. They’re really getting after it with each other, which is good and competitive,” Macy said.