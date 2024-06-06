Food Truck Rally and Rodeo is June 15

3-J Ranch & Rodeo will be bringing its rodeo to the Darke County Fairgrounds on June 15. Daily Advocate

GREENVILLE — Darke County will showcase the Darke County Summer Stampede Rodeo & Food Truck Rally on Saturday, June 15, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds, in Greenville; rain or shine. The food truck rally and craft show will be a celebration of local, small businesses. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy in the United States, Ohio and Darke County. Come out and help support them during this food truck and craft show celebration.

The food trucks in attendance will be (list is subject to change): Buckeye Burgers, Chuck’s Foods, Crème de la Crème Cakery, Fiske French Fries, Homestead Spud, Kettle Colonel, Kona Ice, Little Boijon Asian Cuisine, Martin’s Lemonade, Mikesell’s Concessions, Nacho Pig, Timeless Tacos, The Gypsy Kitchen, Werling Street Eats and Wholly Smokes BBQ.

They also have a large selection of over 50 local craft vendors and specialty clothing boutique trucks and shops. The craft vendors will be open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and located outside under tents.

There is a full day of live music in the gazebo with great local bands from Darke County. The live entertainment includes the following: Noah Back, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; The Green de Villes, 2-4 p.m.; Spittin’ Image, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Family, friendly entertainment for the kids with a petting zoo with Jungle Island Zoo from noon-7 p.m. They will also have pony rides with Patterson’s Ponies from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Stop by the registration table located across from the gazebo area to enter your name in a drawing for a chance to win over $1,000 in prizes donated from local restaurants and businesses. You will receive an entry ticket for the drawing when you park your car at the fairgrounds. Solid Rock Apostolic Church will be taking care of the parking for the event. Winners will be announced at the top of each hour for the chance to collect a special prize and that can be picked up at the registration table located across from the gazebo.

Returning this year, will be the award winning 3-J Ranch & Rodeo from Union City, Ind. Gates to the grandstands will open at 5 p.m. and the rodeo will start at 7 p.m. The rodeo will be double sanctioned with the IPRA (International Professional Rodeo Association) and the MSRA (Mid-States Rodeo Association). Professional rodeo contestants from all over the USA, Canada and Australia will fight it out in eight bone-jarring, fast-paced events including bareback, saddle bronc riding, team roping, tie-down roping, cowgirls barrel racing, steer wrestling, breakaway roping and bull riding. Plus, some of the most dangerous and funny rodeo clowns will keep you in stitches all night long.

Tickets can be purchased for the rodeo online at www.itickets.com or go to the following link directly at https://www.itickets.com/events/476855. You can also visit the Darke County Fairgrounds office or call them at 937-548-5044. ADA SEATS AVAILABLE ONLY by calling 1-800-736-3671 or 937-548-5044.

Rodeo tickets are $17 for grandstand or infield track seats, $20 for red grandstand seats, $22 for box seats. Children under age three are free admission when seated on a parent or adult lap.

Enter code: Jesusis1 for a $2 discount per ticket.

For more details about the event and to participate in contests, you can go to the following: www.facebook.com/cremedelacreme.cakery and then click on the Events tab for the “Darke County Summer Stampede Rodeo”.

You can also contact Jason Blackburn for more information by email at: [email protected].