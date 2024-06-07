Driverless golf cart injuries Illinois woman

Darke County Deputies, Rossburg Fire, Ansonia Rescue and CareFlight were called to the scene. Daily Advocate

ROSSBURG — On June 7, at 2:44 p.m., Darke County Deputies, along with Rossburg Fire and Ansonia Rescue, were dispatched to Speedy Campground at 4281 North Star Ft. Loramie Road in reference a subject struck by a golf cart.

A preliminary investigation showed that an EZ GO golf cart was sitting at a campsite. The owner, William Fields Jr., 63, of Tilton, IL, reported that he was standing beside the golf cart, when the golf cart took off. Fields attempted to grab the golf cart to stop it, but was dragged to the ground. The driverless golf cart continued driving for approximately 25-30 yards before striking Jill Koontz, 68, of Mapleton, IL, who was sitting in a lawn chair. The golf cart continued past Koontz and struck a 2022 Freedom Traveler motorhome. The golf cart continued spinning its tires as it was wedged under the side of the motorhome until a witness turned the key off.

Koontz was rendered aid by several by-standers until deputies arrived on scene. Koontz was treated by Ansonia Rescue and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight. Koontz’s condition is unknown at this time.

It is unknown at this time what caused the golf cart to engage the throttle and start driving off.