Sheriff’s K9 assists in bust

A Darke County Sheriff’s Department K9 is shown with items found during a traffic stop early Thursday morning. Submitted photo

ARCANUM — On June 6, at approximately 2:27 a.m., a Darke County Deputy conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of State Route 49 and Meadow Lane, Arcanum, after observing a lanes of travel violation.

During the course of the deputy’s investigation, criminal indicators were observed and a K9 was deployed for a free air sniff of the vehicle. The free air sniff rendered a positive alert and a probable cause search was conducted. There was a Smith & Wesson handgun recovered along with drug paraphernalia. The driver was showing signs of impairment and after a series of standard field sobriety test, he was taken into custody for operating a vehicle while impaired. Prior to the driver being transported to the Darke County Sheriff’s Jail, suspected cocaine was found on his person.

The driver was identified as Michael Bruckner, 60, of Dayton.

The passenger was identified as Alisha Keith, 37, of Greenville.

Bruckner was arrested on the the following charges:

Operating a vehicle while under the influence. (M1)

Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle. (F5)

Possession of Controlled Substance (Cocaine) (F5)

Keith was released from the scene with no charges at this time.

This case remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.