Local church fields two teams in tourney

GREENVILLE — Dodging rain drops and sometimes even some hail, Youth for Christ was able to complete their annual Golf Classic at White Springs, on Wednesday June 5, raising a record breaking “score” of over $30,000.
First Presbyterian Church was the only church to field two teams and Team #1 came in with a respectable minus 4 under Par “68” tally for the 18 holes. Pastor Andy Gillman of First Presbyterian stated, “I really enjoyed the camaraderie and Christian fellowship of this event and it was exciting to help raise so much money for a worthy cause.”