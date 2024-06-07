Poultry Days announces entertainment

Zac Attack Submitted photos Eight Ball Submitted photos Hammer Jockeys Submitted photos

VERSAILLES — This year is special as it marks the 50th year of the Social Tent in Versailles. Established in 1974, Poultry Days was the first in the area to shut down a highway for music, dancing and fun. It was one of several key decisions that ensured the festival would continue. Today the Social Tent is the largest tent in the county and continues to grow.

As they mark the 73rd year of the festival and the 50th year for the Social Tent, Poultry Days is excited to announce 17 individual artists, duos and groups will perform at the June 14-16 festival. The second weekend in June is fast approaching and that means Live Entertainment all weekend in Versailles. The festival will support the next generation of area artists by providing an opportunity to showcase their talents. Eight performances by area High School or College students have been added to the schedule. Friday, Maddie Walters & Joey Howard, 2023 Miss Chick Isabel Rawlins and Andrew Wuebker perform from 3:30-6:20. Saturday, Logan Schulze and Evan VanSkyock & Matthew Francis from 12:20-6:20. And Sunday, Lauren Rismiller, Montana Pulfer, Lauren Pohl and Evan VanSkyock & Matthew Francis from 11:30-6:20. Please come out and lend your support. We are confident you will be impressed.

The Social Tent is sponsored by Groff Mowing & Lawn Care of Versailles and Bonbright Distributors of Dayton. Beverages will be available from MillerCoors, The Winery at Versailles, Anheuser-Busch and a variety of specialty drinks. Despite rising costs, they are happy to announce that Social Tent prices will not increase. First time visitors can find the Social Tent at 459 S. Center Street in Versailles. The Social Tent will offer nine musical acts including a rich blend of local talent and standout bands from throughout Ohio.

Friday 3:30-7:30, The DeMange Brothers with Matthew Francis! Tyler and Mason DeMange, both Versailles natives, are no strangers to performing at Poultry Days as they’ve played in various bands over the years. The DeMange brothers are part of a family with deep musical talent who have been entertaining West Central Ohio for generations. Matthew Francis, a recent Versailles graduate attending the University of Cincinnati will be joining the brothers and bringing his percussion talents to the stage.

Friday 8-11:30, Zack Attack, THE GREATEST THROWBACK PARTY BAND EVER!! Join Zack Attack—Zack Fresh, Zack-a-delic, Zack-a-licious, and Zacky Zack—for a night of dancing, singing, and rocking to your favorite beats! R&B, Rock, Hip Hop, Pop, Alternative—the Music, the Moves, the Shoes—we’ve got it all! Ohio’s highest-energy live band brings tight vocals, thumping beats, rocking guitars, sick synths and more antics than the Animaniacs to EVERY show.

Saturday 12:30-3:30, Will Freed Band. Throughout his illustrious career, Will has had the privilege of sharing the stage with some of the most renowned artists in the industry. From the soul-stirring harmonica virtuoso John Popper of Blues Traveler to the mesmerizing guitar hero Monte Montgomery, Will has collaborated with a wide array of musical luminaries, enriching his own artistry and leaving an indelible mark on the music world. With a distinctive blend of heartfelt lyrics, soulful vocals, and masterful guitar work, Will Freed’s music weaves tales of love, life’s trials and triumphs, and the indomitable spirit of the human experience. From introspective ballads that touch the deepest parts of the soul to foot-stomping anthems that ignite the dance floor, his dynamic range and versatility ensure that there’s something for every listener.

Saturday, 2-3pm, Versailles Community Band. One of our favorites, Versailles’ own Community Band will perform Saturday 2-3. Bring a chair, relax and listen to the music on the front lawn under the trees. The Community Band will follow the Flag Raising Ceremony which begins at 1:30 and involves members of the Versailles High School Band. The Community Band will perform in our ever-growing Beer Garden with plenty of seating.

Saturday June 15th, 4:00-7:00, Green Sands. Another first-time appearance at Poultry Days Green Sands is a high energy, 4-piece band out of Mercer County (Rockford, Coldwater and Fort Recovery). The band plays a variety of music, with a focus on many of the favorites from 90’s country, rock and alternative music.

Saturday 7:30-11:30, Saw Crush. Since joining forces these guys have been crushing it! While Saw Creek and Nashville Crush have both separately made the trip to Versailles, this is their first time together under the big tent. Dean Maag on Bass Guitar from Kalida, Zach Rosenbeck on vocals and rhythm guitar from Maria Stein, Nathan Felkey on drums from Glandorf and Steven Rosenbeck on guitar and vocals from Chickasaw. These guys are planning an incredible evening at Poultry Days.

Sunday 1:00-3:00 – Hailing from the great state of Virginia, Danny Schneible has been entertaining professionally for 25 years. He performs at festivals, wineries and private events. With his guitar, and a spontaneous set list Danny covers a generous helping of selections from the 70’s to the 90’s and today. For Poultry days, Danny will be collaborating with a Versailles local legend Matt Meyer of Empty Tank.

Saturday 4:00-7:00. Eight Ball is Back. These guys have rocked generations and opened for Scott Stapp and Tom Keiffer of Cinderella. At Poultry Days they have melded community, music, and carved out a unique experience at the festival. Lead by vocalist “Buff” Frances and backed up by his brother and drummer Jeff “Freak” Francis and bassist Antrum “Stewie” Stewart. Jason Rhoads who

also performs with Rusted Reserve is on lead guitar and recently opened for 38 Special. Jason is originally from Kettering and has been performing for 25 years including with Chad Cremeans and part of See Alice Jones. Don’t miss the chance to hear one of the area’s best bands.

Sunday, 7:00-10:30, The Hammer Jockeys. We are excited to welcome back The Hammer Jockeys from North Star to the main stage! The core of the group was formed by Doc Ruhenkamp, Lee Ruhenkamp and Isaac Ruhenkamp. Ben Ruhenkamp and Joe Ruhenkamp later joined. Lee, Isaac, Ben, and Joe are all graduates of Versailles. The Jockeys also feature guest musicians at nearly every performance. Emily Ruhenkamp-Poeppleman (also a VHS graduate) joins them on vocals and Ryan Gaerke (former member of THE Ohio State Marching Band) on trumpet. The group covers a wide range of music including new/classic country, new/classic rock and Americana. They have played night spots around the area including Henry, Burkettsville, Chickasaw, Ft. Recovery and Putnam County. They also appear at area festivals such as Liberty Days and the North Star Picnic as well as a packed performance at the 2024 Geezerfest at Bowling Green State University. Close out the festival with a Sunday Night Party with the Jockeys.

Poultry Days and the Village of Versailles invites you to the 73rd annual Poultry Days Festival June 14-16th, 2024. Closing the highway for a weekend of chicken, friends and fun. Visit VersaillesPoultryDays.com for event details and schedules. Follow us on Facebook for live updates.