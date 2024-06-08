Bradford Public Library announces events

BRADFORD — Summertime… the living is easy and the opportunities are plentiful at your local library. They are in full swing with Summer Reading at Bradford Public Library. Here is what they have planned in June.

Movie Mondays are back. These FREE events begin at noon with a movie, popcorn and a drink and are followed by several rounds of BINGO until 3 p.m. Movie Mondays are for all ages and all movies are rated PG or G. Parents are welcome to stay. Children may bring along a snack from home if they choose to. A list of movies in located in the library. No registration needed.

Miami County Parks will be joining them each Tuesday in June from noon to 1. Join naturalists for fun outdoor adventures, activities and storybook trails. Some activities will be held in Iddings Park, across the street from the Library. No registration is required to attend.

Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to join in their Global Cooking Adventure to be held on June 13 from 6-8 p.m. Come learn about foods around the world, cook some interesting dishes then enjoy tasting your culinary creations! Registration is required to attend. Please call to sign up by June 10.

Their Just Glue It craft for adults will be held on June 18 from 6:30-8 p.m. They will be crafting a patriotic shelf or wall décor piece using a cutting board and paints. Registration is required by June 14 at 5 p.m. and cost to participate will be $5 per person, payable the evening of the class.

Their popular Stuffed Animal Sleepover will be held on June 19 and 20. Children may drop off their stuffed animals and participate in a couple of activities from 9-10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19. After the children leave, the stuffies will spend the afternoon and night with library staff and teen volunteers in the library. Children may come back on Thursday, June 20 from 9-10 a.m. to pick up their animals, enjoy donuts and juice and hear all about the fun and mischief their animals experience the night before. Every student will take home a photo album full of pictures of their favorite plush friends. Registration is required to attend by Monday June 17 at 5 p.m.

Adults will enjoy a BBQ and BINGO on June 20 from 5:30-7 p.m. They will provide the burgers, hot dogs and brats and all the fixings. They’ll even include some dessert. This event is free to attend for any adults. Registration is required by June 14 at 5 p.m.

Children in Preschool through those have just finished first grade will enjoy an activity day based on the book Regards to the Man on the Moon. Come on an adventure to outer space and enjoy crafts, games, and snacks that are out of this world! This event will be held June 26 from noon to 1:30 p.m. Registration is required by June 21 at 5 p.m.

Finally, the second annual All Together Now Bradford community festival will be held in the Y-Yard Park on June 28 from 6 -9 p.m. Bring the whole family for some old-fashioned fun to include bounce houses, putt putt golf, corn hole, wiffle ball, a sidewalk chalk art show, snow cones and cotton candy, all free of charge. They will welcome bluegrass band Laurel Mountain in the shelter from 7-8 p.m. Laurel Mountain Bluegrass is a traditional bluegrass band that has it’s roots from Kentucky to West Virginia and Ohio. They play many songs that are from the 50s thru the 90s, with harmony being their goal. They have enjoyed playing at many venues. Their lead singer grew with Keith Whitley and Ricky Skaggs as playmates. They have strong influence from Ralph Stanley, Larry Sparks and many other well-known bluegrass artists. Bring along your lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the music. Also joining us will be food trucks, Badges BBQ and Boseke Concessions, serving up some amazing food. Plan to gather as a community and celebrate what makes Bradford special…the people.

Summer reading registrations will be open through June 29. Remember to sign up by 1 p.m. that day to be able to participate in the Summer Olympics and Big Prize Drawing in August. Be watching for information on their full July calendar of events. They hope to see you soon.