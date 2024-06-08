The warning and blessing of Psalm 2

By Timothy Johnson

Preacher’s Point

Are we close to Christ sitting on the throne in Jerusalem?

If we are, the events leading up to Christ’s kingdom are even closer.

Biblical prophecy tells us before Christ’s one-thousand-year reign is the rapture of the church, the rule of the Antichrist, and the seven-year tribulation period.

The Bible calls certain events signs of the end times – earthquakes, wars, extreme weather, the list goes on – but sometimes, the Bible mentions things without calling them signs. For example, the Bible tells us of the Antichrist standing inside the Temple; therefore, when we see the rebuilding of the Temple, that would be a massive sign that the end times are rapidly approaching, if not already here.

Psalm 2 declares Jesus as King upon the “holy hill of Zion” (Psalm 2:6). It also mentions the condition of the people and their leader’s hearts before Jesus takes His throne.

In the first verse of the Psalm, God asks why the people are so mad. It is sufficient to say the world is upset.

Verse two implies that the rulers incite the people’s anger. The people are not upset with their leaders, but the leaders have directed the populace’s rage toward God and His Son. Psalm 2:2, “The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the LORD and against his anointed, saying,”

Notice the verse says the kings “set themselves.” This rise to anger is deliberate; it does not happen haphazardly or accidentally. Also, “the rulers take counsel together.” What is happening here is a collaborative effort. It is not a rouge king going crazy.

Verse three tells us what the leaders say and the goal of stirring up the people. Psalm 2:3, “Let us break their bands asunder, and cast away their cords from us.”

Put verses two and three together, and you can see that the “their” in verse three is the “LORD and his anointed” of verse two. The world is angry at God and His Son and want to seperate themselves from them.

The world wants nothing to do with God. Most people do not literally shake their fists at God in anger, but the morals of the Bible are often laughed at and even more ignored. Hardly anything is considered a sin, even in the church. Relying on God for our daily needs has evaporated as people believe it is the government’s responsibility to provide free education, health care, and whatever else. Eliminating nearly all of the moral code and looking to the government for our provision is how the leaders break the bands and cast away the cords between the people and God.

The following three verses describe God’s response to the people attempting to break away from Him.

The idea that the human race can remove itself from God is laughable to God. Psalm 2:4, “He that sitteth in the heavens shall laugh: the Lord shall have them in derision.”

Humanity has rebelled against God since the Garden of Eden. It came to a head once before, and God destroyed the world with a worldwide flood, saving only eight people. Jesus told us the world would act like it did in the days of Noah and God’s wrath would again pour out on the earth (Matthew 24:37-38). Psalm 2:5, “Then shall he speak unto them in his wrath, and vex them in his sore displeasure.”

Once verses one through three come to fruition, verses four through six will follow.

In verses 7-9, God issues a decree – God’s Son shall take control and unleash judgment upon the earth. Psalm 2:9, “Thou shalt break them with a rod of iron; thou shalt dash them in pieces like a potter’s vessel.”

Here is where readers start shouting, “But God is a God of love, He would never do this!”

True, God is love, but we also must remember that our God is a consuming fire (1 John 4:8; Deuteronomy 4:24; Hebrews 12:29).

God is one hundred percent love but also one hundred percent just. The price for sin is blood (Hebrews 9:22), and the blood of Jesus Christ was the payment (1 Corinthians 6:20; 1 Peter 1:18-19). His blood payment is applied to a person when they place faith in Him for their salvation. God sent the love offering of Christ’s blood, and when that is rejected, justice is applied.

The last three verses of the Psalm reveal the blessing of God’s Son. Psalm 2:10-12, “Be wise now therefore, O ye kings: be instructed, ye judges of the earth. Serve the LORD with fear, and rejoice with trembling. Kiss the Son, lest he be angry, and ye perish from the way, when his wrath is kindled but a little. Blessed are all they that put their trust in him.”

Leaders of government, academia, the entertainment industry, the news media, and even religion, including much of “Christianity,” have done everything they can to eliminate the influence of the God of the Bible from society. This attempt to break the bands and cast the cords away has occurred through the weakening of morals (2 Timothy 3:1-5, Romans 1:20-32), false science (1 Timothy 6:20), and the watering down of God’s Word while churches moved from houses of repentance to arenas of entertainment (2 Timothy 4:3-4).

The sole determining factor on when God will pour out His wrath is the length of His longsuffering. 2 Peter 3:9, “The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.”

Preacher Johnson is the Pastor of Countryside Baptist Church in Parke County Indiana. Website: www.preachers-point.com; Email: [email protected]; Mail: 25 W 1200 N; Kingman IN 47952. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Timothy-Preacher-Johnson-101171088326638. All Scripture KJV.