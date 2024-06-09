Teens injured in rollover crash

Darke County Sheriff Deputies, Ansonia Rescue, Ansonia Fire, and Union City Rescue responded to the scene. Daily Advocate

ANSONIA — On June 9, at approximately 3:26 a.m., Darke County Sheriff Deputies along with Ansonia Rescue, Ansonia Fire, and Union City Rescue were dispatched to the 5000 block of Brock Cosmos Road in reference to a single vehicle roll over crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed a red 2000 Chevrolet S-10 driven by Treyvaughn Bryant, 18, of Greenville was traveling East on Brock Cosmos Road East of Detrick Road. Bryant failed to maintain control traveling off the right side of the roadway over correcting, and traveling off the left side of the roadway rolling several times, and coming to rest after striking a tree. Bryant was treated at the scene by Ansonia Rescue and was transported to Wayne ER with minor injuries. A front seat passenger Devin Geyer, 18, of Ansonia was also treated at the scene by Ansonia Rescue and was transported to Wayne ER with minor injuries. A second front seat juvenile passenger was treated at the scene by Union City Rescue and was also transported to Wayne ER with minor injuries.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office