Stay in touch with FEMA

COLUMBUS — Ohioans who applied for federal assistance may need to follow-up with FEMA and provide more information or documents to move their application forward. Those who still need help recovering after the March 14 tornadoes and haven’t yet applied, still have time to do so too.

Applicants with Insurance

If you applied with FEMA and have insurance, you will need to submit the insurance settlement or denial letter to FEMA. By law, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by other sources.

If your insurance settlement is delayed, speak to your insurance agent first. You may then contact the Ohio Department of Insurance at 800-686-1526 if you’re unable to resolve your concern. FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) may be able to help with advance payments too. Learn more by contacting the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 or by calling SBA at 800-659-2955.

Applicants Appealing an Initial FEMA Decision

Read your FEMA letter carefully: it will provide additional information on what to submit if you choose to appeal FEMA’s decision. You have 60 days from the date of your letter to do so.

You may submit documents to FEMA in many ways.

Online: Use your FEMA online account. To set up a FEMA online account, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, click on “Apply Online” and follow the directions.

By mail: FEMA National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-7055

By fax: 800-827-8112, Attention: FEMA

In-person: Visit any Disaster Recovery Center. Find a center here: fema.gov/DRC.

Keep in mind that a free legal help hotline is also now available to Ohioans affected by the March 14 tornadoes. Survivors needing help with disaster-related legal issues—including those connected to FEMA and SBA benefits—can call (888) 534-1432 anytime and leave a message if calling after hours.

Reminder: Application Deadline is July 1, 2024

For those who haven’t applied and need recovery help, start the application process by going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, downloading the FEMA mobile app or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

Remember: even if you’re insured, FEMA may be able to help with costs that your insurance doesn’t cover. For each type of assistance, FEMA will look at your insurance payout and compare it to your verified loss or damage.

Applicants are still able to submit documentation requested by FEMA, like an insurance settlement letter, after the registration deadline has passed.

Be sure to apply before the July 1 deadline. For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Ohio, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4777.