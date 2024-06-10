FAME offers speech clinic

GREENVILLE — FAME is sponsoring a second summer speech clinic for preschool and school-age children with speech/language impairments. The next clinic will run for two weeks straight with students being seen every weekday for approximately 20 minutes.

The clinic will be held at the Darke County Educational Service Center in Greenville. The clinic will be held July 8-19. The cost for the clinic is $40 per child, and financial assistance for part of the fee is available on a limited basis. Children who are not currently enrolled in speech therapy or have not had their speech screened recently will be screened on their first day of therapy to determine if they are appropriate to attend.

Children must be at least four years of age in order to attend. For more information or to sign up your child for one of the summer clinics please call 937-548-4915.