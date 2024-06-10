ChurchFunerals Direct announces partnership

WILMINGTON, DE — ChurchFunerals Direct Network, a licensed funeral home serving the entire state of Ohio and beyond, is pleased to announce that they have entered into a formal partnership with the Ohio Association of Regular Baptist Churches (OARBC). ChurchFunerals Direct is now the official state funeral provider for the 134 churches in the OARBC.

According to Mark May, the company’s president, “This statewide partnership will provide significant benefits to all of their churches as they minister in their local communities. We are honored to have them join us in our mission of providing families with better funerals at a much lower cost. Because of the size and scope of our operations, we are the only funeral home capable of serving the entire state. Although we are currently in the process of finalizing statewide partnerships with a number of other denominations, individual churches may also contact us and we will partner with them to enhance their local ministry.”

ChurchFunerals Direct is a full-service licensed funeral home that owns and operates the ChurchFunerals Direct Network. The funeral directors at ChurchFunerals Direct specialize in conducting full-service Christian funerals and memorial services in churches for a fraction of the cost that other funeral homes charge. ChurchFunerals Direct has a business model that enables them to serve families throughout the entire state of Ohio and beyond. In Ohio, ChurchFunerals Direct is a member of the Ohio Funeral Directors Association, and nationally, a member of the National Funeral Directors Association. ChurchFunerals Direct is also an Accredited Business with the Better Business Bureau, holding an A+ rating.

For more information, you can contact ChurchFunerals Direct at 1.800.308.3590 or visit their website at www.churchfuneralsdirect.com. They are always open and available.