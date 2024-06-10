Local Briefs

DCP commissioners meet

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Park District Board of Commissioners Regular Board Meeting is scheduled for Thursday, June 20, 4 p.m., at Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Education Center, 4267 St. Rt. 502 W., Greenville, OH 45331. To be added to the agenda to speak or to make comments please e-mail [email protected] before June 19, at noon.

Arcanum BoE meets

ARCANUM — The Arcanum-Butler Local Board of Education will hold its Regular Board of Education Meeting on Thursday, June 20, 7 p.m. in the Board of Education Office.

Tri-County Board meets

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet Tuesday, June 18 at noon at the Tri-County Board Administration & Training Center, 1280 N. County Road 25A, Troy. The Finance Committee will precede the board meeting at 11:30 a.m. Prior to the Finance Committee meeting, the board will accept public comments regarding the board’s Calendar Year 2025 Budget from 11-11:30 a.m. Guests should park and enter at the Training Center on the south side of the building.

Singles Dance

GREENVILLE — The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is on Saturday, June 22. The doors open at 6 p.m. and Dance from 8-11 p.m. The cover charge is $9. The band will be Thunderbirds Trio. Additional food will be available and there is a 50/50 raffle, door prizes, and instant tickets. Come and enjoy a fun evening of dancing. All are welcome, single or couple. You must 21 years of age. Following them on Facebook at VFWSunday bingo. For more information, contact Don Dietrich at 937-423-2664 or Lori Denniston at 937-621-1044.