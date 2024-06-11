Miami University honors

OXFORD — Miami University students ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for the spring 2024 semester have been named to the President’s list recognizing academic excellence.
Local students named to the list include:
Greenville – Austin Obringer, Jenna Hughes, and AJ Waymire
Versailles – Audrey Allen and Hannah Bey
Bradford – Makenzie Knore
Arcanum – Allie Barry and Mollie Ericksen
Ansonia – Hannah Hartzell
Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for the spring semester 2024 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.
Local students named to the list include:
Arcanum – Jacob Rice, Alaina Blackburn, Reece Blinn, Charlie Barry, and Nate Kessler
Greenville – Tommy Bandedo and Lilly Hayes
Versailles – Natalie Dirksen and Emma York
New Madison – Ashlynn Fleagle
Hollansburg – Baylee Petry
The part-time dean’s list at Miami University Regionals is reserved for students with a 3.6 or higher GPA who were enrolled in less than 12 graded credit hours during the spring 2024 semester. Morgan Myers of Greenville, being recognized for academic excellence.