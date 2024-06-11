Dance for seniors is June 28

GREENVILLE — Darke County Senior Outreach invites Darke County seniors ages 55 and over to join them for a free evening of dancing on Friday, June 28. The evening will be patriotic-themed in honor of the 4th of July. Individuals are encouraged to wear casual patriotic attire.

The dance will be held at the Birchwood Training and Senior Center, 5844 Jaysville-St. Johns Road, Greenville. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The dance will be from 7-10 p.m. Light snacks and water will be provided at no charge.

Greenville Transit will provide transportation from the Edison State Community College parking lot on Wagner Avenue to the Birchwood Training and Senior Center from 6:30-7:30 p.m. For those needing transportation, contact Jackie McEldowney at 937-526-5570 by Friday, June 14. Transit will return seniors from Birchwood Training and Senior Center to the Edison State Community College parking lot upon the conclusion of the dance from 9:30-10 p.m.

Additionally, Darke County Senior Outreach offers weekly programs for seniors. Senior Line Dancing is on Monday and Wednesday each week from 1-3 p.m. Game Day is every Tuesday from 1-3 p.m. All programs are held at the Birchwood Training and Senior Center in the Aspen Room.

For more information about the 4th of July dance or programs, contact Verah Barberine at 937-547-1414.

The mission of Darke County Senior Outreach is to provide resources for citizens ages 55 and older to remain healthy and independent.