St. Paul’s hosts bishop

Bishop White

GREENVILLE — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church looks forward to welcoming Bishop Kristin Uffelman White at 10:30 a.m., June 30.

White is the first woman to be elected as bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Ohio; she was ordained as the 10th bishop of the diocese in February.

“We look forward to welcoming Bishop White to our church home,” said St. Paul’s Sr. Warden Kim Bohler. “We welcome community members to join us for this special service.”

A lifelong Episcopalian, White was born in Alaska and raised in Oregon. Before being elected bishop, she served parishes in the Chicago area and was canon to the ordinary for congregational development and leadership in the Diocese of Indianapolis.

Bishop White will lead the church’s Holy Eucharist service during her visit. The church will celebrate with a reception following the service.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is the church with the red doors near the traffic circle, 201 South Broadway, Greenville.