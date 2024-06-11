Fridays on Prouty returns June 21

Dulahan Submitted photos Driving Force Submitted photos Cleveland Keys Submitted photos Deron Bell Submitted photos

Fridays on Prouty Concert Series to host Six Concert Downtown Troy

TROY — The Fridays on Prouty Concert Series takes place in the charming Prouty Plaza park on the public square in downtown Troy. For over 15 years the concerts have largely been funded by a grant from The Troy Foundation, providing a variety of free concerts by professional musicians to local citizens. The Troy Foundation is celebrating its 100th year anniversary in 2024 and has helped line-up some exceptional concert experiences to share the anniversary celebrations with the public.

The series takes place on select Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and will kick off on June 21 with the dynamic Cleveland Keys Dueling Pianos. This unique act will bring us the highest level of musicianship celebrating our great pop favorites such as Frank Sinatra, Johnny Cash, Queen, Elton John, Garth Brooks, Jimmy Buffet and many more. A dance floor will be installed at the park so bring your favorite dance partner and help Troy celebrate 100 years of accomplishments.

Dulahan will perform on June 28 at 7:30 p.m. This modern four-piece Celtic-American band features bouzouki, banjo, harmonica, penny whistle and pipes! Ryan Munday Band will bring us some “rockin country music” on July 12. Ryan Munday is an Ohio original and a rising star. The great Noah Wotherspoon will be featured on Friday, July 19 with his six-piece band which includes horns, strings and keys. Wotherspoon hails from Dayton, Ohio but is revered around the world for his creativity and command of the blues/rock guitar. August will bring us the Driving Force band playing favorite rock and country covers from the 60s, 70s and 80s on Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

The 2024 Fridays on Prouty season will close with the exciting Deron Bell Smooth Jazz Band. Bell will bring a big band with a full rhythm section, two keyboards, sax, flute, guitars and some amazing vocalists bringing a new level to what you know about smooth, funky, jazz. Concert goers can enjoy the music with a dance floor for this concert also.

Downtown Troy, Ohio boasts a variety of restaurants, several have patios for that special summer dining experience. A short walk around the downtown square will offer concert goers the opportunity to enjoy ice cream, bubble tea, malted milk shakes or a Dora cocktail.

Be sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket to these free concerts. There is no admission or reservation needed. Fridays on Prouty concerts are a collaboration between the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center and Troy Main Street. For more information on the Fridays on Prouty concert series visit: www.troyhayner.org/fridays-on-prouty.