UC High School lists scholarship winners

Union City Junior/Senior High School boasted 61 graduates at this year’s commencement. Submitted photo

UNION CITY, Ind. — Union City Junior/Senior High School held its Commencement Friday evening, May 31, in the high school gymnasium. The class of 2024 graduated 61 students.

Scholarships, grants, military education benefits, etc. amounted to a total of $800,550.70 to further the education of the applicable graduates. This included $186,550 from ninety-six local scholarships. The following graduates received scholarships at the Senior Reception on Thursday, May 30.

Audrey Black is the valedictorian of Union City High School Class of 2024. She received the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program (LECSP), Perry Valedictorian Award, Kenneth Pyle Family Valedictorian, Lady Indians-Larry Wilson Memorial, Alumni, Class of 1970, Youth Salute Leader of the Year, and Town Meeting on Tomorrow Scholarships. She plans to attend Butler University to major in Biological Neuroscience and Pre-Medicine while minoring in Spanish.

Zackary Fulk is the salutatorian of Union City High School Class of 2024. He received the Class of 1983, Alumni, Carl C. Keller & Virginia Whitman Keller, Doris Mendenhall Memorial, Jason Rickert Memorial, John D. Wilson, and David L. & Carol F. Young Character Scholarship Award. He plans to attend Purdue University Fort Wayne to major in Computer Science.

Wendy Aguilar-Mendez received the Gloria Godfrey-Larry Wasson Scholarship. She will be attending Indiana University Bloomington.

Josiah Bowers received the Randy Players, Class of 1983, John D. Wilson, Tri Kappa – Winchester Alpha Phi Chapter Scholarships. He plans to attend Indiana Wesleyan University.

Kolson Clemons received the Elijah Hatton Memorial Scholarship. He will be attending Vincennes University.

Kaybree Cooper received the Delta Theta Tau – Myrtle M. Adelsperger Scholarship. She will be attending Indiana University East.

Owen Dowler received the National Honor Society – Senior Member, Becky Meinerding Harshman Memorial, FFA Alumni, Mark Welch Memorial Alumni, Dellarose Sickels, Duane E. & Ruby M. Wickersham Memorial, Wanda Mann, John D. Wilson, St. Vincent Randolph Hospital Auxiliary, VFW – Ron Moore Memorial, and Claire Lynch Scholarships. He plans to attend Ball State University.

Camryn Fischer received the Lady Indians-Larry Wilson Memorial, Gertrude Brady Memorial, Melissa D. “Missy” Lee Memorial, Lawrence Family, Winchester Athena Club, Bill & Mary Lou Fulk Memorial, Randolph Eastern Classroom Teachers Association Memorial, Frances I. Woods, and Martha Goodman Scholarships. She plans to attend Indiana University East.

Austin Hummel received the Sgt. James A. Andrews Memorial. He plans to enlist in the United States Military.

Eden Lewis received the American Legion Scholarship. She plans to attend Indiana Tech.

Graciela Lozoya received the National Honor Society “Make a Difference”, Tony Puccini Memorial, Kylee Renee Wells Scholarship Fund, Stephen Family, John D. Wilson, and Class of 1983 Scholarships. She plans to attend St. Mary’s College.

Lilianna Luciano-Keener received the Lady Indians-Larry Wilson Memorial, Kellie Stephen & Dave Furby Memorial, James Moorman, and John D. Wilson Scholarships. She plans to attend Indiana University East.

Dwight Magsisi received the Lawrence Family, and Gloria Godfrey-Larry Wasson Scholarships. He will be attending Ball State University.

Kaylee Mangen received the Sgt. James A. Andrews Memorial. She has enlisted in the Navy as an Aviation Ordancemen (AO).

Felix Nicolas-Cruz received the Class of 1983 Scholarship. He plans to attend Ball State University.

Angel Nieto received the Class of 1983, Alumni, John & Prudie Schmidt Broadcasting Award, Lawrence Family, Delta Theta Tau – Lambda Chapter, John D. Wilson, and Claudia Wise Scholarships. He plans to attend Ball State University.

Caiden Roth received the Bertie Teagarden Memorial, and Class of 1970 Scholarships. He plans to attend Indiana University East.

Shannen Smith received the Lady Indians-Larry Wilson Memorial, Elijah Hatton Memorial, Lawrence Family, Diane (Reeves) Kegerreis Memorial, Adelsperger Family Endowment, Harry & June Loy, James Moorman, and Mike “Mikey” Goodson Memorial Scholarships. She will be attending University of Northwestern Ohio (UNOH).

Alec Spence received the Wesley United Methodist Church, UC Rotary Kim Peterson Memorial, Class of 1983, Alumni, Carl C. Keller & Virginia Whitman Keller, Steve Hinshaw Humanitarian Award, Clyde & Sarah Alice Wise, Harry & June Loy, John D. Wilson Scholarships. He plans to attend Rapid Flight Training School.

Sullivan Thomas received the Wanda Mann Scholarship. He plans to attend Ball State University.

Keyton Tipple received the Lady Indian-Larry Wilson Memorial, Class of 1983, Lawrence Family, Thomas E. Leahey Leadership Award, Gene & Roberta Bennett Scholarship Fund, and John D. Wilson Scholarships. He plans to attend Indiana Wesleyan University.

Conner Walser received the Winchester Business & Professional Women, Edith Winn and James Moorman Scholarships. He plans to attend Indiana University East.