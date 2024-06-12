Car catches fire after crash

Darke County Sheriff Deputies, North Star Fire and Ansonia Rescue responded to the scene. Daily Advocate

NEW WESTON — On June 11, at approximately 11:27 p.m., Darke County Sheriff Deputies along with North Star Fire and Ansonia Rescue were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 127 and State Route 705, New Weston, in reference to an injury accident.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2022 Peterbilt 579 was hauling an enclosed trailer and was traveling West on State Route 705 at U.S. 127. The Peterbilt failed to stop for the stop sign before continuing west through the intersection as a black 2013 Dodge Challenger was traveling south on U.S. 127. The Dodge struck the trailer to the semi which caused the trailer to over-turn and disconnect from the semi. The Dodge caught on fire with the driver still inside. The semi-truck driver and a resident who heard the accident were able to extract the driver of the Dodge.

The driver of the Peterbilt was identified as Rory White, 63, of Las Vegas, Nevada. White did not sustain any injuries as a result of the accident.

The driver of the Dodge was identified as James Davis, 56, of Rossburg. Davis was transported to Coldwater Hospital by Ansonia Rescue for non-life threatening injuries.