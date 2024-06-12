Mississinawa Valley volleyball host camp for future Lady Blackhawks athletes

Head coach Nancy Whitted and her staff and players coached the next generation of Lady Blackhawks athletes during the two day camp. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate The high school players got the chance to lead some drills and coach the campers themselves. During the camp, the high school players got to join in on the fun with the campers for some friendly competition.

By Drew Terhall

Dailyadvocate.com

UNION CITY — The Mississinawa Valley High School volleyball program hosted their volleyball youth camp on June 10 and 11. Coaches and high school players spent both days teaching the girls the basics of the game and played some games with them as well.

The camp was open to kids grades first through eighth. Volleyball head coach Nancy Whitted said it’s great to see the younger kids come out and see some returning faces as well. This camp could be the first step towards the kids joining the program when they get older.

“It’s a positive thing looking into the future of the program. To have girls that like coming back and hopefully will be on the team,” Whitted said.

The campers had the chance to go through some drills as one big group with Whitted leading them. At times, they split into groups and were led by one of the high school players helping out.

The high school kids even got in on some of the fun and participated in some games with the campers. Whitted said it was great to see a different side of her players during this camp.

It was a chance for the players to set aside some time away from their training or practice and go through the basics with others while having some fun along the way.

“To see them help these little girls is just a totally different point of view of them. Especially the girls on the team that are kind quiet, shy just really come out of their shell with these little girls. Sometimes the little girls force them to do that. That’s a good thing,” Whitted said.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected].